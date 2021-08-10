Haibo: Woman Saves Her Husband From Being Kidnapped, Mzansi in Disbelief

A video of a Mozambican woman saving her husband from an alleged abduction is making the rounds on social media

The kidnapping took place in broad daylight as witnesses simply watched in absolute disbelief

Mzansi took to the commented section and shared reactions to the shocking video footage

A video of an unidentified Maputo woman saving her husband from an alleged abduction is making the rounds on social media. It seems the brave wife intervened as her husband was being brutally forced into a vehicle.

A Mozambican woman has saved her husband from an alleged abduction. Images: @Abramjee/Twitter

, @Abramjee shared the shocking clip.

"Maputo, Mozambique: Wife saves husband from being kidnapped," he matter-of-factly captioned the video.

In the video, a man can be seen running from two of the alleged perpetrators. The limited street view leaves much to the imagination but it seems the man is dragged to a car before his wife confronts the abductors.

Locals look on from the safety of a convenience store. Social media users were certainly left stunned by the clip. Check out some of the reactions below:

@Lothando12 said:

"Aibo"

@ChigerwePrinx said:

"That's abduction."

@LINDO__NDLOVU said:

"Why walk on the street if you know you are worth few millions, that man wearing red peeping through the window standing inside, is the king of all cowards, who the hell watches an AK47 drama."

@nandeteto said:

"No one helps any more. It's sad."

@MILLY_NUB said:

"Yoh. That woman is brave."

@optimismza said:

"Woman power!"

@blackpiper5 said:

"Nah maybe the husband wanted to be kidnapped, he was sick and tired of the wife."

@SoYouThink4 said:

"We are out here trying to defend ourselves with paper spray and a baton against criminals with machine guns and pistols."

