South African social media users are reacting to a humble plea by a young man who asked Mzansi to help fix his smile

Valentine Madzhie called on Mzansi to help fix his teeth after he was involved in an accident a few years ago

@Mr_MadzhieTV says he wants to find love and reveals that his life dramatically changed after the accident

A young guy is pleading with Good Samaritans to help him fix his smile. The South African guy took to social media platforms to share his plea and says he would welcome any kind of help.

Valentine Madzhie says he is trying to raise funds to fix his smile after he was involved in an accident, he shared the message on Instagram and Twitter. Social media users are reacting to posts - he captioned the post on Instagram:

“So ever since my accident years back, growing up has been a challenge, some good and some bad but you know as kids we say things to each other that scar us in the long run. What's my biggest flaw...

"Yoh one that has crippled me for the longest time, stolen away experiences, excitement, joy and feeling unworthy even when you see gave and give 100% you felt you needed to give 300% to be liked, loved or even appreciated by people you love.”

A young man is pleading with Mzansi for help. Image: @Mr_TVMadzhie/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The post reads:

@Brut_007 said:

“You are still loved and appreciated.”

@matamela_Jenny said:

“Love and light.”

Local restaurant owner pleads with SA for support, Mzansi promises to pull up

Looking at a related article, Briefly News reported that a Cape-Town businesswoman has Mzansi coming together to show her support after heading online with her heartwarming plea.

It seems the restaurant owner's cafe suffered a serious blow due to lockdown restrictions after only one year in business.

Heading online, @sharon_moatshe shared the devastating news while reminiscing about happier times.

"I am fighting so hard to stay open! Kunzima guys. Emotionally this is too much. Please drop some motivational messages so I can get up and try again," she captioned the emotional post.

South Africans quickly headed to the comments section with many promising to pull up to the Woodstock restaurant.

