The City of Johannesburg has appointed African National Congress' Jolidee Matongo as the new executive mayor

Matongo will be replacing Geoff Makubo who died after suffering from coronavirus related complications

Matongo stated that he was committed to service delivery in Johannesburg but is yet to announce his dedicated service delivery team

JOHANNESBURG - ANC member Jolidee Matongo has been elected as the new executive mayor of Johannesburg. Matonga's appointment was uncontested as he stood as the only nomination.

The City of Johannesburg municipality had been without a mayor since the death of Geoff Makhubo, who succumbed to Covid-19 complications on July 9, according to BusinessLIVE.

Following the death of Geoff Makubo last month, ANC's Jolidee Matongo has been elected the new mayor of the City of Johannesburg. Image: @MogaseSolly

A special council meeting was held on Tuesday to elect the new mayor by the Speaker of the Johannesburg council Nonceba Molwele.

In an interview with eNCA, Matongo stated that his council was confident it would serve the City of Johannesburg better.

"We'll work thrice as hard as we promised. The city is in good hands, we can assure the residents." said Matongo.

Matongo stated his council would still have to confirm the names of the other team members from coalition political parties that will be dedicated to service delivery in the city. He went on to say that his council already has a programme in place for service delivery.

"We have an accelerated service delivery programme that we're currently rolling out. Every day of the week we're on the ground, we're not in offices. We're looking at issues of potholes, of road markings, of bust water pipes," added Matongo.

