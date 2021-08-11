Real Madrid Star Edges Closer to Joining Manchester United, Arrives for Medical

Raphael Varane is yet to be officially unveiled at Manchester United despite the club confirming the deal back in July

The Frenchman quit Real Madrid after failing to agree a new deal with the La Liga giants

Varane is among United's latest arrival this summer, joining Jadon Sancho, who signed for the Premier League club from Borussia Dortmund

Former Real Madrid star Raphael Varane is edging closer to becoming an official Manchester United player after arriving at the club's Carrington training base in England.

The French defender has been a long-term transfer target for the Red Devils who recently managed to secure his services. While he has not been officially unveiled at United, reports suggest his move is inching closer as he is set to have his medical.

Former Real Madrid star Raphael Varane is on the brink of becoming an official Manchester United player. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

According to Metro UK, visa, paperwork, and isolation issues have delayed his official unveiling despite United announcing back in July a deal to sign him had been reached.

It now remains to be seen if the World Cup-winning defender will be started when the Red Devils take on Leeds United in their Premier League curtain-raiser on Saturday, 14 August.

It is understood he will be eligible to make the squad if he is registered by the evening of Tuesday. Speaking after Saturday’s resounding 4-0 win over Everton in their pre-season, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said:

"The medical with Raphael [still] has to be done and he’s isolating at the moment. He had to wait for visas, so, unfortunately, that took a few more days than expected but we’re going to follow the protocols and the rules."

