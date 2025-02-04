The South African actress Tessa Twala recently revealed some of the secrets in the film industry

The actress and model further shared that the sex scenes and kissing scenes are not real

Twala also mentioned that those intimacy scenes are done differently than back then and are also guided by coaches

Actress Tessa Twala speaks on film secrets. Image: @tessa_twala

Source: Instagram

The South African talented actress Tessa Twala opened up about some secrets about the film industry with the media.

Tessa says some intimacy scenes are fake

Maybe a lot of people have been wondering what goes down during all those sex and kiss scenes that happen during their favourite TV shows. Luckily Mzansi's 35-year-old actress Tessa Twala gave us a scope of which scenes are actually fake and not real.

According to Daily Sun, the actress who announced that she had BBL surgery revealed that the kissing and intimacy scenes are not real and that things are being done differently in the industry than before.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

She said:

"We do kiss, but no tongues are being stuck in each other's mouths and also no emotions whatsoever, but man when it comes to my man I do stick in that tongue all day.

"Training is provided for such scenes and now on set during the shooting of the scene, there are four cameras, intimacy coaches, and also clothes in-between. So I can say we do have a professional each and every time. The way they're doing things now is different to how it was done when I was doing a sex scene back then.

Tessa Twala talked about some intimacy scenes. Image: @tessa_twala

Source: Instagram

She also mentioned that her boyfriend understands the kind of work she is doing and that he approves and supports her every single time.

"He also understands the relationship I have with some of my colleagues are very different."

Earlier on, the Adulting actor Luthando BU Mthembu also opened up about his discomfort in acting the sex scenes on the shows he was cast in.

Adulting stars Londeka Sishi

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Londeka Sishi became a fan favourite when she graced our television screen as Nkanyezi in the popular show Adulting. Sishi stole the hearts of many with her stunning beauty and unmatched talent.

Londeka said she used to work as a project manager and quit immediately after bagging the role of Adulting.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News