The former Big Brother Mzansi contestant Luthando BU Mthembu recently opened up about his discomfort with filming sex scenes

The Adulting actor shared that it took him time to get used to filming sex scenes

Mthembu also spoke a bit about his character on Adulting and what netizens can expect from his role in the series' new season

‘Adulting’ star Luthando Mthembu spoke about sex scenes. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

The South African Adulting actor Luthando BU Mthembu recently made headlines once again regarding his character on the Showmax original series.

Bu speaks on the discomfort of filming sex scenes

The most talked about actor and former Big Brother Mzansi star Luthando Mthembu recently opened up about his discomfort in filming sex scenes. According to Daily Sun, the actor who was accused of dating the Amapiano DJ DBN Gogo went into detail about how it took him time to get used to filming sex scenes.

He said:

"You know when it came to sex scenes I would be very uncomfortable, and I remember my first sex scene on Ayeye: Stripped with the greatest actress Rosemary Zimu, she kindly guided me through that scene and you know what I took away from that experience? A sense of ubuntu."

‘Adulting’ star Luthando BU talked about steamy scenes. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

The 34-year-old actor from Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal also mentioned that things are more different in Adulting as they have intimacy coaches who guide and help them through all of their scenes, making them more comfortable in filming the scenes in front of the crew members.

He said:

"We have intimacy coaches who helped me a lot as I now approach these scenes intending to stay true to the purpose of the scene and contribute to what is tried to be created for the show."

BU also shared that fans will get to see the changes in his character Vuyani in Adulting's new season which premiered on Saturday, 25 January 2025 on Showmax.

