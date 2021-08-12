The latest reports state the death toll due to coronavirus-related complications in South Africa is close to 75 000

According to a study by the South African Medical Research Council, it was found that South Africa has recorded an estimated 222 521 'excess deaths'

'Excess deaths' include deaths that are related to Covid-19 as well as deaths caused by natural causes but aren't reported as Covid deaths for whatever reason

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South Africa's death toll due to natural causes could be well over 200 000 since the pandemic started. Currently, South Africa has recorded close to 75 000 deaths linked to Covid-19 related complications.

According to Business Insider, South Africa is thought to have experienced 222 521 more deaths than anticipated, which is almost three times the total number of confirmed Covid-19 related deaths. These deaths are considered to be 'excess deaths'.

South Africa has recorded close to 75 000 deaths caused by Covid-19 related complications. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Excess deaths are deaths over the expected mortality rate, according to the World Health Organization. In the context of the pandemic, these would be deaths linked directly to the coronavirus as well as other deaths that occurred during the pandemic.

According to a report by the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC), the disparity between Covid-19 related deaths and excess deaths is mainly attributed to the under-reporting of the underlying cause of deaths, especially when it comes to home-based deaths.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The link between Covid-19 and excess deaths

MoneyWeb reports that the overall number of deaths in South Africa increases when deaths caused by Covid-19 increase by a huge number.

For example, during the second wave of the coronavirus, the country recorded a total 10 000 excess deaths per week for two weeks. A total of 42 458 excess deaths from all causes were recorded in five weeks.

These deaths are in excess of the regular occurrence of people dying in South Africa as part of the natural cycle of life, including untimely deaths.

8,600 People in Germany to be vaccinated again after nurse swapped vaccine with saltwater

Briefly News previously reported nearly 9,000 people in Germany will be jabbed afresh after the Red Cross nurse administering the Covid-19 vaccinations between March and April swapped them with saltwater.

Whereas the solution has no negative effect on the human body, fears have been raised over the fact that most of those affected are the elderly who fall in the high-risk category.

Nurse Sceptical About Vaccine

According to Africa Business Insider, it remains unclear why the unnamed nurse chose to do so, but there are allegations that she once showed scepticism about the vaccination on her social media.

After dropping a vial of Pfizer vaccine, the nurse changed the shots and administered saline water to thousands of individuals. The incident happened at a vaccination centre in Friesland, a rural district near the North Sea Coast.

Source: Briefly.co.za