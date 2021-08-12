Cassper Nyovest is not afraid to admit that he wasn’t always this boujee and that at one time he just faked that he was

Speaking to YFM's Banques and Venom for their YouTube series, The Banques and Venom Show , Cassper admitted he used to fake his success

Cassper said he acted like he had money in order to get taken seriously and it's one of the reasons he is successful today

South African artist Cassper Nyovest has come forward to admit that, yes, once upon a time he did fake it, and he isn’t even sorry about it.

Having been shaded hard recently, Cassper felt the need to put things into perspective and own his truth.

Cassper Nyovest sat down with YFM's Banques and Venom for their YouTube series, 'The Banques and Venom Show', and admitted that he faked his success. Image: @Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Sitting down with YFM's Banques and Venom for their YouTube series, The Banques and Venom Show, Cassper admitted that he once faked it to make it, as reported by SAhiphopmag.

Cassper said that he used to pretend like he had money so that people would think he was on that level: “Fake it till you make it,” laughed Cassper.

Sometimes you just have to play the part in order to get the gig. Cassper has done the most to get to where he is today and no one can deny that, even if he did fake it for a while.

