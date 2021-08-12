Inside Mabusi Seme’s Boujee Birthday: “I’m Celebrating Everything”

The Real Housewives Of Durban star Mabusi Seme turned a whole year older and she could not be more grateful for life

Taking to social media in celebration of her special day, Mabusi showed off all her birthday treats, making it known that it's all about her

Fans, friends and fellow celebrities flocked to the comment section to wish this queen the best day and so many more

The Real Housewives Of Durban star Mabusi Seme celebrated her birthday on 11 August and she did it the only way she knows how - bold and boujee!

Taking to social media in celebration of her born day, Mabusi shared a few snaps of herself celebrating in bed. Sis had champagne, cake, flowers, chocolates and gifts – a birthday fit for a queen.

'The Real Housewives Of Durban' star Mabusi Seme decided to celebrate her birthday in bed, and it looked like the absolute best plan ever. Image: @mabusilicious.

Mabusi made it known that the day is all about her, and she is “celebrating everything”! Being giving another year of life is a true blessing and Mabusi is extremely grateful. Mabusi gave all the glory to God on her special day.

How old Mabusi turned, no one really knows, a lady never tells her age.

Mabusi posted:

Seeing Mabusi’s litty posts, friends, fans and fellow celebs took to the comment section to wish her. Mabusi was showered with blessings.

@nhlanhla_nciza said:

“Happy birthday my sweet angel, may the good Lord continue to keep you safe and bless you in abundance ❤️❤️❤️”

@ayandancwane gave a sweet birthday wish:

“Hey Licious queen. Happy birthday my angel, it’s Leo season babe, roar like a lioness you are. Enjoy your day my darling.”

@londy_mazwide_eventdesigner was excited:

“OMG happy birthday darling!”

@slee_shozi let Mabusi know she deserves all the things:

“Happy birthday Mabusi. May this day be joyful like you. Sending more blessings upon you, looking lovely.”

