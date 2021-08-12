The relationship between a 21-year-old lady, Esther, living in the UK, and a Nigerian man that started online had a lot of dramatic turns

After Thoe refused several times to take a video call with her, Esther suspected that he could actually be fake

During an investigation, she discovered that he is in fact London-based and he is actually who he said he is

A 21-year-old young lady, Esther, living in the UK fell in love with a Nigerian man, Thoe, after they have been constantly talking for a year.

She, however, suspected that he may be a catfish when Thoe said that he did not want to rush their relationship because he is a Nigerian prince, Daily Mail reports.

Esther was so happy that she met someone from her tribe. Photo source: @estherapkovi, @theogenisx

The lady investigated his identity

Esther wanted to solve her suspicion so she went on a popular show called MTV’s Catfish UK after her friend, Anita, contacted the show on her behalf that she has been having suspicion about Thoe.

Though they had always talked since they met on Instagram, the young man had never at any moment agreed to FaceTime with her.

Despite signs that Thoe may really be a catfish, the lady soon discovered that he was really who he said he was - a Nigerian prince, Daily Advent reports.

We're both from the same tribe

The 21-year-old was really excited that Thoe is from the same tribe as she is, telling the show host that she was glad everything turned out well despite her earlier misgivings.

She said:

"But he's always in a meeting, whenever I try to video-call he doesn't pick up. We were on the phone once and I tried to switch it to FaceTime and he hung up."

During the inquiry, they had to investigate his profile and contacted some of his friends to get to know where he really is.

Esther was surprised

At a point, they sent Thoe a link to know his location. Esther was shocked to find out that he has been in London all the while they have been dating. She thought he was staying in Nigeria.

When they finally met, the man told them he runs five businesses in the UK and it is practically impossible to have a video call of five minutes.

How it started vs how it is going

