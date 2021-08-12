Sibusiso Mabiliso says that going to Kaizer Chiefs was a dream move for him and the defender can't wait to get started

After being on international duty at the Olympics, Mabiliso is back and is grateful for the warm welcome he's received

Kaizer Chiefs is currently re-building their squad with a lot of additions, Mabiliso being one of the highly rated ones

Kaizer Chiefs' new signing, Sibusiso Mabiliso, is excited to be with the club and has made it known that he has a lot to offer. The 22-year-old has come back from his duties with the South African U/23 Olympic team and is looking to make an impact at his new club.

Mabiliso got the chance to get to know his new teammates Reeve Frosler and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo at the Olympics. Despite having a disappointing campaign, he wants to make sure that things go differently at Kaizer Chiefs.

The defender is grateful for the warm welcome he's received at the club and has committed himself to the rebuilding project at the Soweto outfit.

Sibusiso Mabiliso is excited to be at Kaizer Chiefs and wants to make an immediate impact. Image: @sibusiso_mabiliso

Source: Instagram

“I would like to thank everyone for the warm welcome. I am delighted to join this amazing club. I am looking forward to the next challenge," he told the Kaizer Chiefs media team.

He added that he's always dreamt of playing for Kaizer Chiefs and he is looking forward to making the most out of his time there. The club is a very successful one in South African football.

"When the move happened, I got a call from my agent and then I spoke to my dad and mom and they pushed me to join Chiefs. They knew this was my dream move,” he said.

Mabiliso is now looking to expand on his experience, having played for Bafana Bafana against Uganda in June and then for the South African U23 team at the Tokyo Olympics, according to FourFourTwo.

Sibusiso Mabiliso shows off his memorable GTI ride

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Sibusiso Mabiliso recently signed with Kaizer Chiefs and he's already living up to the "Glamour Boy" hype. The soccer player has an impressive Golf GTI, in his collection which has left social media users in awe of all the luxury he's serving.

The Kaizer Chiefs camp already has a lot of vehicles owned by their players rocking up to training in major style. Mabiliso's ride will surely add to the lovely cars that pull up to Naturena. His car's market value ranges from R250 000 to R450 000. That's soft life goals indeed.

Not only is the former AmaZulu star a person who has good taste in cars, but his dress sense is also something to note as well. As seen on his Instagram page, Mabiliso is committed to looking good and feeling good.

