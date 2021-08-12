A young man, Maxwell Aladago, who could not operate a computer prior to his univerity education has made many proud now

The former student of Nandom Senior High school graduated from Ashesi University, no longer as a computer illiterate but a prolific Artificial Intelligence (AI) researcher

The young man currently bagged a PhD position at Dartmouth after which he hopes to solve some of Africa's challenges

A graduate of Ashesi University, Maxwell Aladago has proved to many that, with hard work and determination, one can conquer any roadblock.

In a recent publication by Ashesi on their official Facebook page, the university announced that the brilliant young man has graduated as a prolific Artificial Intelligence researcher having had no prior knowledge of the use of computers.

It is indicated that Maxwell gained admission to the school from Nandom Senior High School.

He had never used a computer before coming to the university, Ashesi added.

By the time of his graduation, Maxwell had become a profound Artificial Intelligence researcher, developing algorithms for various applications including the detection of malaria parasites in a blood smear.

Maxwell's great works earned him a Ph.D. position at Dartmouth, where he is currently focused on AI research for solving some of Africa’s most pressing challenges.

Dartmouth College is a private Ivy League research university in Hanover, New Hampshire, United States.

