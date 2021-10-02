Researcher and Meteorology Student’s Master’s Thesis Upgraded to a PhD

Dr Michael Barnes' thesis was examined for his masters in meteorology where it was unexpectedly upgraded to a PhD

Barnes makes his imprint on the internationally recognized and highly regarded publication "Atmospheric Research" before submitting his thesis, which lead him to a PhD

Barnes' capacity to be an example to others stems not from his successes, but rather from his recognition of the difficulties that await those who desire to walk the route required to attain their ambitions

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

University of Pretoria (UP) master’s student Dr Michael Barnes shows that handwork does pay off in ways you may not expect as his thesis submitted to be examined for his masters in meteorology, was converted into a PhD.

This showcases that blessings can arise in ways one may never expect especially when handwork discipline and persistence is a leading factor in ones pursuit of their goals and dreams.

Barnes has hit the ground running wasting no time in the pursuit of his passion for the weather as he leaves his mark on the widely recognised and highly respected journal “Atmospheric Research”.

A master's graduate's thesis has been converted to a PhD. Image: @UPTuks

Source: Twitter

Climate Dynamics was the home of his second article, another highly respected journal. His work ethic has not gone unnoticed as he juggles a full-time researcher position at the South African Weather Service while still finding the time to focus on his studies and maintain a home life.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Through all the success and progress, Barnes' ability to be an example to others does not come from his achievements but rather from his acknowledgement of the hard times that await those who wish to travel along the path necessary to achieve their goals.

With his acknowledgement of his time management and the difficulty that stems from balancing different parts of your life, he proves that you can achieve whatever you want through perseverance and determination.

South African social media users congratulate the young scholar

@Ajimobi_Ede shared:

"Wow wow wow such grace. I am inspired."

@SthembisoMkhize said:

"Congrats Barnes."

@sesenyana added:

"Brilliant mind. Congrats Barnes."

Stunning lady earns the title of doctor, Mzansi shows massive love and praise

In other news about graduates, Briefly News recently reported that Facebook page, Varsity World, has announced that there's a new doctor in town. Dr Mammoloro Molly Malefo is now officially a PhD holder with a Doctor of philosophy biotechnology. Molly received her qualification from the University of Pretoria.

In a Facebook post, Varsity World said:

"Official the red gown gang!"- Dr. Mammoloro Molly Malefo, University of Pretoria, Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) Biotechnology

Messages of congratulations are well underway for the accomplished woman and Mzansi is full of praise.

Source: Briefly.co.za