Frustrated Chelsea Star Completes Medical Ahead Of Move To Join Mourinho In Roma

Tammy Abraham deal to Roma is almost done and dusted after completing his medical ahead of a summer move to the Stadio Olimpico

The 23-year-old has been out of favour despite scoring 12 goals last season under the tutelage of Thomas Tuchel

Romelu Lukakku's arrival at Stamford Bridge has limited the chances pf Abraham playing week in week out

Tammy Abraham has successfully completed his medical ahead of a proposed move to join Jose Mourinho's Roma this summer, Sky Sports, Football London.

The England international expected to sign a four-year deal worth £34 million and his annual salary is pegged at £4m after tax.

All is now set for the paperwork to be completed as the 23-year-old is set to leave the shores of England to play in Serie A.

Tammy Abraham will be announced as a Roma player at any moment after a successful medical. Photo by Darren Walsh

Chelsea will have to pay a whopping €80m if Abraham should return to Stamford Bridge in the future as the buyback clause could be triggered from 2023.

Abraham's struggles under Tuchel

Abraham has struggled to cement a place in Thomas Tuchel's side since the arrival of the German tactician arrived the club last January.

The former Aston Villa loanee finished last season as the Blues joint scorer with 12 goals but that was not enough to keep his place in Tuchel's team for the new campaign.

Tuchel admitted it was his fault for not putting his trust in Abraham that he could have considered giving the striker game time.

"He was clearly not happy with the last half a year and maybe he has reason also not to be happy and maybe it was also my fault not to push him, not to trust him on the same level I maybe trusted other players.

"I can absolutely understand that he wants more minutes."

And the arrival of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan for a club-record £97.5m has further limited Abraham's chances of getting to play regularly.

The British-born Nigerian striker has also been linked to other top European clubs including Atalanta and Arsenal.

Chelsea were not willing to sell Abraham to a rival Premier League club which paved way for Roma to become favourites for the lanky forward.

