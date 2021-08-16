Video of Bheki Cele at Alleged Party Causes Mixed Reactions: “Lead by Example”

A video clip of what appears to be Police Minister Bheki Cele grooving at a large gathering has caused a stir on social media

In the clip, the minister can allegedly be seen ignoring all social distancing protocols

Mzansi had mixed reactions to the clip and shared their thoughts in the comments section

An alleged video of Police Minister Bheki Cele apparently attending a large social gathering has caused a stir on social media. In the clip, the man in question appears to be having a jolly good time while observing zero social distancing protocol.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has allegedly been caught hanging out at a party. Images: @danielmarven/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, Twitter user @danielmarven shared the clip along with his assumptions.

"Bheki Cele spotted at a party," he captioned the post.

In the clip, the minister appears to be wearing his trademark black suit and feathered hat. He's also surrounded by an entourage of police officials who equally appear to be enjoying the festivities.

Local social media users had mixed reactions to the clip. While some people criticised the Minister for his alleged irresponsible activities, others argued he was only human like the rest of us and may have needed the day out.

Check out some of the interesting comments below:

@mpho73 said:

"Who still grooves to Nqom?"

@Lesley_M15 said:

"Aii this guy doesn’t wanna see people happy, always ruining things cause he doesn’t like alcohol.... now Bheki Cele is the enemy of happy people."

@Nhlakah_Phewa said:

"Lol this must trend... He is spotted at a party where there's no social distance and people ain't wearing masks!!!"

@DangaDarr said:

"No social distancing no masks and he is supposed to enforce that?"

@makwelasm said:

"They are human beings also they have to eat at some point."

@GOATrecordss said:

"This guy was supposed to lead by example mara mos."

@birdmaster25 said:

"This will get him in big trouble if it is new..."

“We’re not safe”: Mzansi laughs, reacts to policeman scared of vaccine needle

In related SAPS news, Briefly News previously reported that South Africa recently witnessed a massive vaccination programme within the police force but one member is seen in a video seemingly afraid of the injection. The video is doing the rounds on Twitter and other networking sites.

Many people, as they react to the clip, are arguing that Mzansi is not safe in the arms of 'cowards' pretending to wear the blue uniform with pride.

The hilarious video is uploaded on Twitter by @KulaniCool and implies that South Africans should look elsewhere for safety and protection.

@I_am_Phatudi said:

“Heban the nurse isn't wearing gloves and put her finger to cover up where she just injected him... this is one brave soul.”

@Alchemi2124 said:

“How are you going to fight thugs with guns if you are afraid of needles.”

@VathiswaCokoto said:

“It's a phobia.”

@T_Chuenyane said:

“Da man wa gafa mun.”

@MrQueey_Deejay said:

“Ingathi ingena kum lenaliti.”

@_Sinawo said:

“Oh yhini mabayinike istick sweet xabegqiba izoba right iBhudda.”

@SegadimaneM said:

“Some people have a genuine phobia for injections mara mos. It doesn't mean they are incompetent elsewhere.”

@Inkabiyezwe said:

“As funny as this is to watch, this is exactly how I feel about needles.”

@JoeMakgapeetsa said:

“This one must be working to certify documents only.”

@Mavoe3201 said:

“Then you send them to stop people from looting.”

Source: Briefly.co.za