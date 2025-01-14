South Africans shared their reaction to the US TikTok ban as the Americans did a sad countdown

The Americans threatened to ban the app in the states earlier in 2024 and finally went through with their plans at a later stage

The nation has a couple more days to enjoy the pranks, discourse and other fun activities that come with the Chinese app

The ban could only be avoided if the Chinese could sell their app within the ban week decided by the US government

It is a bittersweet moment for South Africans as the US TikTok ban hinders some of our favourite content creators from participating in entertaining content.

South Africans shared their thoughts on the US TikTok ban. Image: @sboshmafu

Source: TikTok

The ban will be effective on 19th January and can only be lifted if the app owners sell it to the Americans.

SA reacts to US TikTok ban in viral TikTok video

Americans have contributed largely to the popularisation of TikTok. The Chinese-owned app rose to fame in 2020 when many people joined to escape the boredom of the lockdown.

More creators around the world, including South Africa, eventually created entertaining videos and got monetised. Mzansi shared their feelings towards the ban in a now-viral TikTok.

Watch the video below:

US TikTok ban gets world talking about future of American creators

The Independent shared in-depth details of the controversial US TikTok ban and how it could be avoided. The article explained that selling the Chinese-owned app is the only way to keep some of the lights on in America.

The proposed ban was enacted by Congress with bipartisan support in April. Now, that law is being disputed in front of the Supreme Court. The ban gave Chinese-owned ByteDance until 19 January to sell TikTok. If it fails to do so, a nationwide ban is set to come into force—despite having 170 million US users.

Mzansi reacts to upcoming US TikTok ban in viral clip

South Africans had mixed feelings about the 170 million Americans disappearing from their favourite platform:

@Ashraf said:

“It’s sad. American TikTok is elite. Who are we going to fight with now?”

@Jess🤍🇨🇩🤗|| John 14:1🫶 shared:

“I’m going to miss The Henry Family and The Williamson Family.”

@Lerushka Brink was excited for Mzansi creators:

“Yes, love, it’s time for South African creators to be monetised.”

@Ceduma Mthembu wrote:

“South Africans, you have been promoted.”

@Nele suggested:

“They must monetise South Africa, man. We run this app now.”

