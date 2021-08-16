'Generations: The Legacy', star, Letoya Makhene, wife Lebo, celebrate, anniversary

Actress Letoya Makhene took to social media to celebrate her and her bae Lebo Keswa's anniversary with a sweet post

The Generations: The Legacy actress revealed that she and her wife have been going strong for a year and a half now

The stunner posted cute snaps of the two of them baed-up and their fans and friends couldn't be more happy for their favourite couple

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Generations: The Legacy star Letoya Makhene and her wife Lebo Keswa have been together for a year and six months. The star took to social media to celebrate their 'anniversary' on the weekend.

'Generations: The Legacy' star Letoya Makhene and her wife Lebo celebrated their anniversary on the weekend. Image: @letoyamakhenep

Source: Instagram

The thespian, who plays the character of Tshidi in the SABC 1 soapie, penned a sweet message on their special day. She also posted cute loved-up snaps of herself with her bae.

According to ZAlebs, the stunner share that she is looking forward to spending more years with her wife and business partner, Lebo. She captioned her Instagram post:

"Today marks a year and 6 months since my wife and I have been together. Wow! Only a year and 6 months????! It feels like a lifetime together! I look forward to the rest of our lives together. My Love, here’s to non-stop adventures and a blessed journey together. I Love You Forever!"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Letoya's fans and friends took to her timeline to congratulate her and Lebo on their beautiful journey. Check out some of the comments below:

dubree_emerisha said:

"Congratulations! Love of this kind is very rare to find."

khosi_ntshangase101 wrote:

"LOVE is beautiful."

pummie1234 commented:

"Happy life to both of you."

florah774 said:

"I love you guys."

podilepodile97 added:

"Love is beautiful guys, keep loving each other."

Letoya Makhene dedicates appreciation post to Lebo Keswa

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Letoya Makhene could not be more grateful for her partner, Lebo Keswa. These two have quickly become a Mzansi celeb couple favourite.

Having gone through a lot together and never feeling alone, Letoya took the time to show Lebo some love on social media. Letoya never misses an opportunity to appreciate her bae.

Sharing the cutest snap of her and Lebo in matching outfits, Letoya thanked her partner for everything that Lebo is and for accepting her for everything that she is. Wowed by the sweet words Letoya wrote to Lebo, fans took to the comment section to commend the two on their love. Letoya and Lebo are #BaeGoals.

Source: Briefly.co.za