South Africans Now Have Access to Over 800 Covid19 Vaccination Centres

South Africans now have access to over 800 private vaccination sites that accommodate walk-in vaccinations for South Africans who have not registered prior

B4SA has stated that access to medical aid is irrelevant to whether or not a person can be vaccinated provided that the individual meets the Government's requirements

B4SA expressed that pre-registration on the EVDS would accelerate the procedure however the emphasis is being placed on private sites to ensure that they are able to accommodate walk-ins

Since Monday, 16 August, 2021, South Africa consists of over 800 private vaccination sites that permit walk-ins for their Covid-19 vaccination.

Coordinating body Business for South Africa (B4SA) has confirmed that every site would provide the vaccine to any person who is eligible in accordance with government regulations, in spite of whether they have access to medical aid.

B4SA confirmed that pre-registration on the EVDS would speed up the process however they continued to emphasise that private sites are making sure that staff present are equipped and ready to cater for those who only register on arrival.

Following reports by BusinessInsider the new policy implies that any person 35 years or older who is able to provide a valid form of identification is able to be vaccinated.

An updated list consisting of private vaccine sites along with contact details is scheduled to be managed at the B4SA website, click here to view it.

