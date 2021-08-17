Busiswa Offering R40k Reward for Recovery of Stolen Equipment & Over 500 Songs

Busiswa is offering a R40 000 reward the recovery of her stolen equipment after there was a break-in at her home studio

Apart from all the equipment that was taken, Busiswa shared that she also lost over 500 files and visual content stored in the stolen computers

Feeling sorry for his music peer, DJ Tira offered to add R10 000 to make the reward R50 000

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Busiswa is offering a R40 000 reward to anyone who might be able to help her recover all the equipment that was stolen when her home studio was broken into.

The SBWL hitmaker took to social media on Monday, 16 August to share that even though nobody was harmed during the burglary, she lost equipment of great value to her.

Busiswa is offering a R40k reward for the recovery of stolen equipment and over 500 songs. Image: @busiswaah

Source: Instagram

Busiswa revealed that she lost over 500 songs and visual content that were stored in the stolen computers. According to ZAlebs, Busiswa further said on Instagram:

"Close to a decade of work that is essential to my career and my children's legacy. If around Midrand, Centurion/ Pretoria, please help me lookout for these items. I'm offering a reward of R40 000 for safe return of item or information leading thereto (anonymously or otherwise)."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

DJ Tira took to Busiswa's comment section to share that he would like to add R10 000 in order to make the reward R50 000.

Other Instagram users also took to the musician's comment to share their views on her post. Check out what they had to say below:

shoppy_reincarnated said:

"Hope you find them and please back up your valuable content next time around."

zrbits wrote:

"Sorry for that, in future please save all your work in the cloud, you are not a Mickey Mouse artist so there is no excuse for not backing up your work, also ensure that anything that gets saved locally and in your PC is encrypted, sorry."

donelcabo commented:

"The rate of robbery, breaking and entry in South Africa is becoming alarming, the government needs to do more to save life and properties."

jigga_sa added:

"Yobe ntombi, we will look out for any word out in the streets. May this not cause you to lose the focus."

DJ Euphonik praised at Killer Kau's funeral

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Euphonik was praised for the role he played in Killer Kau's career. The popular DJ gave the late Amapiano artist his very first hit, Thokuthuthi Hey.

Killer Kau was laid to rest on Sunday, 15 August. Kau, Mpura and three other artists who were in the same car passed away when it collided head-on with another vehicle.

During Killer Kau's funeral, Euphonik was acknowleddged for discovering the young musician. Euphonik got Killer Kau in studio after a video of Kau freestyling to a Destruction Boys beat trended on social media.

Source: Briefly.co.za