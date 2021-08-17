A number of cats have faced horrific deaths in Manenberg, Western Cape,r ecently and it seems as thought the blame is being put on Satanism

The South African Satanic Church is offering a R10 000 reward for information that could lead to the arrest of the person responsible for the killings

The Church's Riaan Swiegelaar spoke with Briefly News about the killings and the Satanic Panic mindset that has made its way into the 2020s

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Almost 40 cats have been found mutilated in the Manenberg area in the Western Cape recently. Now, the South African Satanic Church is offering a R10 000 reward for any info that could lead to the person responsible for the killings.

The so-called 'Manenberg Cat Killer' had disembowelled the animals. Some were severely beaten before they were cut open. Others had their hearts, lungs and parts of their ribcages ripped out of their bodies.

The South African Satanic Church has distanced itself from the brutal murders of 40 cats in the Western Cape. Image: SA Satanic Church / Facebook and Stock Photo

Source: Getty Images

A report by EWN stated that some have referred to the killings as being Satanic. However, the SA Satanic Church has distanced itself and the religion from the cat killings.

Riaan Swiegelaar of the South African Satanic Church spoke with Briefly News regarding the claims. With regards to the killing of cats, Swiegelaar said:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"We do not practice, nor condone the abuse/ killing of any animal - it goes against Satanism as a religion, as clearly stipulated in The Satanic Bible. None of our rituals requires any form of Sacrifice."

Swiegelaar made note of the Satanic Panic of the 80s and 90s where people believed in Satanic ritual abuse. He said that people needed a scapegoat with regards to the serial cat killings. Swiegelaar added that people are seemingly incapable of taking responsibility for their own actions.

"We are as horrified by the events surrounding the Manenberg cat killings as most of the public. We are offering a R10k reward to anyone willing to come forward with information. We encourage people to do research on Satanism as a religion."

RTMC investigates bus crash that claimed the lives of 28 people

Previously, Briefly News reported that investigations are ongoing after a bus crash in Kei Cuttings claimed the lives of 28 people. Kei Cuttings is between Butterworth and East London in the Eastern Cape. More than 30 other people were injured.

According to a report by EWN, the driver of the bus lost control before it plunged down into a steep embankment. The vehicle was on a long-distance journey from Cape Town to Mthatha when it overturned.

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula was one of many people to send their condolences to the victims and the families of those who lost their lives. Mbalula stated that South Africans need to work as a team to ensure road safety.

Source: Briefly.co.za