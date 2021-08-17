Advocate Dali Mpofu Wants Workers' Day Moved to August for Marikana Mineworkers

In honour of mineworkers who lost their lives on 16 August, 2012, Advocate Dali Mpofu says the date for Workers' Day should be changed

Mpofu stated that it was important for South Africans to keep the memory of the Marikana Massacre alive

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union asked its members in May to celebrate Workers' Day on 16 August rather than 1 May

SC Advocate Dali Mpofu says Workers' Day in South Africa should be moved from 1 May to 16 August in honour and remembrance of the lives of the mineworkers who died during the Marikana Massacre.

Mpofu was speaking at a Marikana commemoration event that took place on Monday, according to TimesLIVE. Mpofu stated that workers would not have a problem with the date being changed, claiming they really care about having a day being dedicated to them.

Advocate Dali Mpofu says Workers' Day should be moved to 16 August in South Africa in honour of the mineworkers who died in Marikana in 2012. Image: Siphiwe Sibeko

Mpofu also urged South Africans to not forget the tragedy that happened in Marikana because the lives of poor black people who were fighting for a living wage were lost in 2012.

Mpofu's call for a new date for Workers' Day echoes remarks that were made by the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) in May this year.

In a report by SABC News, the mining union told its members to rather celebrate Workers' Day on 16 August and not 1 May, the day the Marikana mineworkers died on. For years, AMCU has advocated for relocating Workers' Day to 16 August.

Dali Mpofu says the Marikana Massacre is part of South Africa's dark history

Briefly News previously reported that Advocate Dali Mpofu, who is the former legal representative of the families of mineworkers who were murdered in what is known as the Marikana Massacre, says that the incident will always be part of South Africa's darkest history.

According to Mpofu, the massacre would be remembered as the country's worst post-apartheid human catastrophe, reports SABC News. Mpofu contended that the Marikana miners were slain because they wanted to be free of the previous government's colonial and apartheid chains.

Mpofu praised the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union's leadership for remaining "steadfast" in commemorating the massacre. AMCU hosted a virtual lecture for the ninth annual commemoration of the Marikana mineworkers, reports the Daily Maverick.

Source: Briefly.co.za