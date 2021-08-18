Riky Rick stood up and gave an emotional and moving speech at late Amapiano star Mpura’s funeral

While paying his respects to a dear friend, Riky Rick gave some advice to all those suffering similar tragic loss

Riky Rick wanted everyone to know that Mpura is now in God’s hands and that they need to trust that

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Riky Rick shared some words at the funeral service of the late Amapiano star Mongezi Mampurampura Stuurman, aka Mpura.

Rapper Riky Rick spoke at the funeral of late amapiano star, Mpura, which was held on Tuesday, 17 August. Image: @rikyrickworld

Source: Instagram

Standing up to pay his respects, Riky Rick offered some beautiful words of love and support to all who are hurting over the passing of Mpura.

“Just like the rest of you, I’m sad that I’m not a stranger to moments like these. You would have either lived either an extremely lucky life or an extremely lonely life you haven’t experienced the tragedy of loss.”

Riky Rick highlighted how death is out of our control and that this tragedy will always be unanswered, as reported by SAHipHopMag. He told people to put their faith in God as only he has the answers.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“We can’t fight with God for the answers because we will lose every time. We have to have faith that Mongezi is in a happy place. We have to have faith that he is right next to Jesus right now, telling him the best bedtime story.”

It is not an easy time for anyone, especially Mpura’s family, and Riky Rick made his love and support known. Riky Rick has lost a dear friend, a brother, and he is struggling.

See Riky Ricky’s moving moment below:

The funeral service of the late Amapiano star Mongezi Mampurampura Stuurman, professionally known as Mpura, took place on 17 August, 2021. His body was laid to rest at the West Park Cemetery in Johannesburg.

Mpura’s grandmother speaks on the last time she saw him

The late Mzansi amapiano sensation Mpura’s granny has come forward to make the star's last wish known, reported Briefly News. It has not been an easy time for the family.

Mpura’s granny, Gogo Babe Blaza Stuurman, sat down with Sunday World for an interview in which she explained her grandson’s final wishes.

Rocking up at his gogo’s home late at night, Mpura came to visit to ask Gogo Babe to brew him traditional beer for a thanksgiving ceremony that he was planning to do at the end of the month, as reported by The South African.

Gogo Babe explained that Mpura wanted to thank his ancestors for his success. Although Covid-19 had slowed things down for him, Mpura was still very grateful for all that he had been blessed with.

Source: Briefly.co.za