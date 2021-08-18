It took insult from a fruit seller to force a man into recognising the fruit produce he had in his compound

This is as a man had shown off the pears he harvested from a tree in his compound after receiving insults from a fruit seller because he had requested an extra pear

Showing off the bountiful fruit he plucked, the man marvelled at the pears, describing it as natural and holy food

A man has caused a huge stir on social media after showing off the huge pears he plucked himself from a tree in his compound. Nnadi Emeka C said in a Facebook post that a fruit seller had insulted him because he requested an extra pear after a purchase.

The man had requested an extra pear from a fruit seller but was insulted Photo Credit: Nnadi Emeka C

Source: UGC

Emeka said she fired at him that he doesn't know the processes involved in getting a pear. Vexed by the fruit seller's statements, he rushed home to pluck same fruits in his compound. The man praised the fruit, describing it as a natural and holy food.

He hilariously told his Facebook friends that there are terms and conditions to be met if they want to get portions of the pear.

Barth Francis Ekpereamaka reacted:

"Hahahahahahahaha. Honestly those sellers can be something else o they sees their customers as Ghanaian ,well I felt your pain lol abeg I need some o."

Simon Okafor commented:

"So lovely! But remember to bring my own share when coming back."

Anosike Chinenye said:

"Make I know look for my own ooo. Unless you want trouble."

Jaachima Commy begged:

"Pls Emeka, move straight to my office in school with my own share, I am so in love with this fruit... I mean it ooo, pls."

