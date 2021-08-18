Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza has responded to mounting calls to introduce Video Assistant Refereeing (VAR) to South Africa

The Orlando Pirates Football Club owner said the endeavour is viable but would come at a huge financial cost

Khoza agreed VAR would address some of the heated debates arising from officiating in South African football

Chairperson of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Irvin Khoza conceded that introducing Video Assistant Refereeing (VAR) technology to South African football is viable.

Khoza's concession was not without the clear understanding that this might come at an explosive cost, according to a report by News24.

The Orlando Pirates Football Club owner was replying to mounting calls to introduce the system after the MTN8 matches this past weekend.

Officiating controversies unabating

Among the decisions sparking the outcry, Kaizer Chiefs net-minder Itumeleng Khune needed two opportunities to save Lyle Lakay's penalty kicks in his side's knock-out competition tie against Sundowns.

Although video replays clearly showed the ball crossing the line, the goal was shockingly not awarded.

Khune's opposite number, Kennedy Mweene, made four saves to win the encounter but was thought to have come off his line early for three of their kicks.

Kick Off reported that Khoza agreed VAR would address some of the heated debates arising from officiating in South African football.

VAR comes with some disadvantages

The chairman, however, pointed out that it's not without its negatives, namely, complaints about the off-side rulings becoming common-place as seen in Europe.

"There are [already] other elements of the VAR system. These are the video assistant referee, virtual off-side line and goal-line technology," pronounced Khoza.

"Now is the matter of phasing it, which comes first. Are there issues with goal-line problems we need to address first, or is it off-sides?

"But, like I said last time, it's a question of doing an audit of the infrastructure [and] whether VAR is going to be centrally controlled or decentralised. There's a cost factor that goes with it which must be considered."

