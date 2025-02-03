Where is Bonnie and Clyde’s car located? The story behind it

Bonnie and Clyde's escapades were mainly facilitated by stolen rides. One car stands out as it was faster than most police vehicles of that era. The duo may not be here anymore, but the car is. Discover where Bonnie and Clyde’s car is today.

Bonnie and Clyde (L). The duo's death car (R). Photo: Universal History Archive (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Bonnie and Clyde’s death car stands behind glass in Nevada.

The couple stole the car from Jesse and Ruth Warren.

The car has over 100 bullet holes.

Where is Bonnie and Clyde’s car now?

As of 2024, the car is reportedly located at the Buffalo Bill’s Resort & Casino in Primm, Nevada alongside Interstate 15.

On 29 April 1934, the pair stole Jesse and Ruth Warren’s car from their garage in Topeka, Kansas. It was the 1934 Ford Model 40B DeLuxe Fordor sedan with a flathead V8 engine. Clyde’s fondness for Ford cars was evident in a letter he reportedly wrote to Henry Ford in April 1934. It read:

I will tell you about the great car you have in the V8 while I am still breathing. Although I mainly drive Fords during my illegal activities, I still want to acknowledge your exceptional work in the car models.

However, after Bonnie and Clyde’s death, the owner reclaimed the vehicle and displayed it in amusement parks and fairs for 30 years. According to SlashGear, the owners of Whiskey Pete’s Primm Casino in Las Vegas bought it for $250,000 in 1988.

Who were Bonnie and Clyde?

The story of Bonnie and Clyde and their car begins with the criminals themselves. Bonnie Parker was born on 1 October 1910. A bright student, she had dreams of becoming an actress. She dropped out of school at 15 and exchanged nuptials with Roy Thornton.

Due to Roy's constant run-ins with the law, the duo separated less than three years later. Parker began working as a waitress. One of her regular clients was a member of the team that eventually killed her. Clyde Barrow was born into a poor farming family in 1909.

The infamous couple died in 1934. Photo: Universal History Archive via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

He was introduced into a life of crime by his brother, Buck, and was first arrested at 17. Bonnie first met Clyde via a mutual friend when he was 20, and she was 19 and began a romantic relationship. Shortly after, he was arrested again.

Barrow killed an inmate, marking his first murder. After his release, the couple set out on a crime spree that involved gas station and bank robberies. According to the FBI, they were responsible for at least 13 murders during this period.

What happened to Bonnie and Clyde?

The duo’s consistent movement made it easier for the police officers to track their last movements. They regularly visited their family and friends despite having arrest warrants and bounties on their heads.

On 23 May 1934, one of Clyde’s friends betrayed them as they were visiting his mother and led them into a police trap. When concealed law enforcers saw the couple’s car along Louisiana State Highway they opened fire resulting in their instant deaths.

How many bullet holes are in Bonnie and Clyde’s car?

The six lawmen who killed Bonnie and Clyde fired about 130 rounds at their moving vehicle. A film taken after the incident showed 112 bullet holes in the vehicle. Parker was allegedly still wearing the ring she was given by Roy at the time of her death.

Bullet holes in Bonnie and Clyde's car. Photo: Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

Where are Bonnie and Clyde buried?

Although the couple’s wish was to be buried side by side, Bonnie’s family disagreed. She was buried in the Fishtrap Cemetery, but her remains were later moved to the new Crown Hill Cemetery in Dallas. On the other hand, Barrow was laid to rest in Western Height Cemetery.

FAQs

Who is the most famous outlaw couple?

Bonnie and Clyde are America’s most romantic outlaws. Their lives were portrayed in the 1967 film Bonnie and Clyde starring Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty.

Who took down Bonnie and Clyde in real life?

American lawman and Texas Ranger Francis Augustus Hamer led the 1934 posse that tracked down and eventually killed the criminal duo.

Who betrayed Bonnie and Clyde?

Henry Methvin, a member of Barrow’s gang sold the pair out in exchange for clemency in his murder charges. This betrayal led to their ultimate end.

Why did they shoot Bonnie and Clyde so many times?

The officers wanted to make sure that there was no way that the criminals could escape or live to tell another story. They had also been promised a reward for the pair’s death.

Clyde's ride or die, Bonnie (L). The pair's car displayed in Primm, Nevada (R). Photo: Universal History Archive via Getty Images, @lauraramosdiaz on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Is there still blood in Bonnie and Clyde’s car?

The vehicle preserved its tragic state. It still contains Barrow’s torn and blood-stained shirt and the shots from the 1934 incident.

This article answers the many searches for, ‘’Where is Bonnie and Clyde’s car located?’’ Over the years, the vehicle has been used as a major tourist attraction. Currently, it is located at a casino in Nevada.

READ ALSO: Who is Big Meech's brother, Terry Lee Flenory? Everything about his life story

Briefly published lesser-known facts about Big Meech's brother, Terry Lee Flenory. The siblings formed the Black Mafia Family business, which was one of the most notorious narcotics networks operating between Mexico and the US.

Terry managed the Los Angeles hub, receiving incoming shipments from Mexico, while Big Meech handled the Atlanta hub, which was all about distribution activities. How did the American criminal law system discover their illegal dealings?

Source: Briefly News