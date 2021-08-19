Farmer Shares Snaps of Sheep Meant for Auction, SA Impressed: “Quality”

Animal lovers are flooding the comments section after a local farmer posted snaps of his herd of sheep

The animals are definitely a quality breed and are expected to be up for auction soon

South Africans headed to the comments section and shared their reactions to the interesting post

A local man and his herd of beautiful sheep are blowing up on social media. The white and black animals are apparently being sold at a local auction and South Africans can't wait to get their hands on them.

A local farmer has shared incredible pictures of his herd of sheep. Images: @MokotiSetso/Twitter

, @MokotiSetso shared a snap of the lovely creatures.

"Mr Schuttes National Sale lineup is not for children," he enticingly captioned the post.

The sheep were pictures in a picturesque green field and cutely had their bums lined up.

Mzansi headed to the comments section and shared their thoughts on the prized animals. Many really wanted to get their hands on the quality sheep while one person even humorously commented that he was being " turned on" by the animals.

Check out some of the comments below:

@MdlaloseMike said:

"Proper"

@DubeFarmboy said:

"Very nice mooi Dorper..."

@MhlanaYonela said:

"Beautiful herd. Where and when is the sale?"

@MaleselaNong3 said;

"That's what's quality means."

@TNtuli1 said:

"When is the sale and what is the price range?"

@SelbyTshepo20 said:

"They never mate."

