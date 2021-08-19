DJ Shimza is jetting off to foreign countries to spread the magic that is his musical genius, and he’s beaming

Sharing some travel snaps on social media, Shimza revealed that he’s off to France and then Portugal

Fans could not be more proud of the waves Shimza is making and let him know it in the comment section of his post

South African DJ, Shimza is living his best jet setter life. Playing abroad is a dream come true and Shimza is living the dream.

DJ Shimza is going to France and then Portugal, and he is doing it in style. Image: @shimza.dj.

Taking to social media with some first-class cabin snaps, Shimza let fans know that he is on his way to France and then Portugal, reported Opera News.

Shimza posted:

Seeing Shimza’s boujee post, fans took to the comment section to let Shimza know they are living for this kind of content. Seeing one of our own going to play abroad is a proud moment for the people of Mzansi.

@Thomiilee knows Shimza is loving life:

“I can Tell Ur smiling through the MASK. You are always SMILING Shimza.”

@KingBonestheco1 is so proud of Shimza:

“Big ups my guy.....I know when you are on stage no matter what they will dance.”

@Prof1017 asked Shimza to give Messi a wave when in France:

@Choppa_Mat loves that Shimza is flying the South African flag high:

Peeps question Shimza’s motive flowing controversial government cookout

Shimza has found himself in hot water following the exposé by eNCA of the recent ministerial cookout. The DJ was part of the events that left South Africans fuming., reported Briefly News

The Minister of Tourism and Somizi have also caught heat over the controversial event. Now South Africans are taking a closer look at Shimza and how he was involved in the mess.

@tbozer said:

“Shimza is one of the few that has been benefiting from these corrupt activities.”

@kamo_marven said:

“That DJ Shimza and Somizi tender is irregular and the SIU must investigate, for every government tender it must be advertised and the public must bid the government can not just choose who they want to work with.”

@umalambane _zn said:

“Some of us got blocked when we questioned the selection criteria of Shimza's restaurant for the show. If the aim was to really boost tourism in Tembisa why would they choose a well known establishment as compared to New restaurants who need the exposure. But it's all clear now.”

