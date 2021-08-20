Cassper Nyovest’s baby momma Thobeka Majozi does not like it when Cassper has to leave but she gets it

Being in the entertainment industry, Cassper has to travel for work and spend time away from his family

Sharing that Cassper is leaving her and Khotso for a whole month, Thobeka highlighted how challenging it can be

Cassper Nyovest’s baby momma Thobeka Majozi values his presence and dreads when he has to leave. It is not easy being apart.

Dating someone who is in the industry that Cassper is comes with its own challenges. The entertainment industry requires one to travel, which means being away from family.

Thobeka Majozi took to social media to express her feels over Cassper Nyovest having to leave for a month. Image: @bexxdoesitbetter.

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media with the cutest snap of Cassper and their baby boy Khotso, Thobeka shared her sadness over Cass having to leave soon.

Okmzansi reported that Thobeka said:

“Building with a boss has its difficult moments. Our head of house is going for a month… what a bitter moment but someone needs to take care of home.”

Cassper Nyovest lets Thobeka know how lucky he is

Cassper Nyovest does not always talk about his baby momma Thobeka Majozi on social media but when he does, it hits you right in the feels, reported Briefly News.

Taking to social media with sassy but sweet post, Cassper’s baby momma Thobeka posted a clip of herself, asking fans which out of her two men is the luckiest. Yes, babes, know your worth!

Thobeka posted:

“I wonder who’s more lucky between Refiloe or Khotso.”

Seeing Thobeka’s post, Cassper took to the comment section to let his woman know that he is the luckiest man alive to have her by his side.

@casspernyovest sweetly commented:

“Definitely me, ha ke tlo go utlwa ka daai laatie mo lefatseng!!!”

