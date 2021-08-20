Snake Catcher Nick Evans Rescues a Young and Furious Herald in a Video

Veteran snake catcher Nick Evans has rescued another serpent in Durban and says it was furious

The Durban-based snake catcher says he received a call from the Westville family as they spotted the creature next to a swimming pool

Although he says such snakes, called heralds, are poisonous, he states that they can be good to curb a large frog population

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Well-known snake catcher Nick Evans has rescued another snake in the Durban area. Evans took to Facebook to share the encounter with a juvenile specimen that was violent.

The snake is called a herald snake, according to the post, and Nick says he received a call from a Westville home. Upon his arrival, he says the animal was furious when he first approached it.

In a lengthy post on social media, the rescuer says the snake is very common in Durban but he managed to grab it to safety.

Snake catcher Nick Evans recently rescued a young herald. Image: @NickEvans/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Nick Evans explains the snake catching process on Facebook

The veteran and calm snake rescuer also explains that these kinds of snakes can be left to guard against a large number of frogs in the garden. He wrote:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“First herald of the season for me, putting on its usual display. When I arrived at the Westville home, the one gentleman was holding a swimming pool net, covering the snake. When he lifted it off for me, it was of course furious and it didn't want me approaching!

“So it did what heralds almost always do in threatening situations, and put on a big show, hoping to scare me off. While they have a mild venom, it would be quite exceptional to show any symptoms from a bite. The story of them giving you a headache is a myth.

“Please note, I do not tease animals, nor do I want them to be stressed. Yes, this snake was stressed. But I wanted to take a quick video, to show people this behaviour. It's an extremely common snake in Durban.”

The post reads:

@Karrin Van Rensburg said:

"Found one in our pool weir the other day too. It was a bit slow in the beginning obviously cold from being in the cold water, we let it thaw out in the sun and let it move on itself. We have plenty of frogs here to keep its tummy full."

@Carolyn Singer said:

“Spitting mad and impressive. Always good when people don’t hurt them.”

@Janine Pickard-Green said:

"Could do with it at our house just for the frogs last night... sjoe they were loud."

Nick Evans catches a really big black mamba who came through the front door

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Nick Evans has managed to execute another great snake and family rescue after a big black mamba slithered into the home of a Durban family and scared them nearly half to death with its size.

"This was an 'exciting' day for a family in Reservoir Hills and an interesting call for me! Back in May, a family were in the kitchen when they heard some commotion by the front door, ahead of them.

"They looked up and saw this large Black Mamba entering their home! I think many people would have fainted at this point. It slithered in their direction, probably not realising they were there."

Source: Briefly.co.za