Super Soft: AKA Drops New Track with Rapper Costa Titch, Fans React

Popular Mzansi rappers AKA and Costa Titch have released a new track titled Super Soft this Friday, 20 August

Supa Mega took to social media to share that the single is now available in all digital streaming platforms

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the song but most of them seem to be loving Mega and Titch's jam

AKA has dropped a new song with rapper Costa Titch. The two Mzansi stars dropped the single this Friday, 20 August.

The hip-hop track titled Super Soft borrowed some elements from the popular Amapiano genre, according to TshisaLIVE. Supa Mega took to social media to share that the single is available for streaming and buying on all digital music platforms.

AKA has dropped a new track with Costa Titch. Image: @costahtitch, @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Social media users took to AKA's comment section on Twitter to share their thoughts on the record. Check out what they had to say about it below:

@Tatiza_Fs said:

"Mega knows exactly what he's doing. Lord we missed you Papi."

@l_letswalo commented:

"No this song is boring shem."

@Thabiso18058056 wrote:

"We got the summer gents!"

@Cellular_Jnr said:

"Thank you very much for making our Friday... I've been waiting for the link Bhova. Sibonge for good music bro. We won't stop supporting you."

@ManuRams_ added:

"Timeless music, always proud of being a Megacy. This man spoils our ears, so soft."

