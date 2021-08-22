Thato Mosehle Flies SA Flag High, Reaches Top 3 of Miss Supranational Pageant

Thato Mosehle was crowned second runner up in the Miss Supranatural pageant and has made Mzansi proud

She had hoped to win the competition but did extremely well considering there were 57 other women in the pageant

The medical doctor has flown the South African flag high and has enjoyed the support of many people

Thato Mosehle has been crowned the second runner up in the Miss Supranational 2021. Namibia's Chanique Rabe was crowned Miss Supranational after beating 57 other hopefuls.

Mosehle is not just a pretty face but a medical doctor and the 26-year-old flew the South African flag high throughout the competition.

Thato Mosehle succeeds in being crowned the second runner up in the Miss Supranatural pageant. Photo credit: @thato_mosehle

Source: Instagram

In 2020 she was the first runner up in the Miss SA pageant. According to the Sunday Times she had hoped to win the competition, Mzansi is still super proud of her.

The pageant took 3 hours to complete and social media users accused the pageant of turning into a talk show.

Thato is the first person to take part in the Miss Supranational to compete under the official Miss South Africa Organisation.

Mzansi reacts to Mosehle's success at Miss Supranational

@Official_MissSA:

"Congratulations Queen! Our hearts are swelling with pride, you have lifted the South African flag even higher! Sparkles."

@siphamandlamni1:

"Congratulations Dr. Thato Mosehle! South Africa's first time attending the #misssupranational2021 competition and crowned as a 2nd Runner up. We were behind your journey and you made our country proud. Love you darling and keep on the good work ethic."

@ZanelePotelwa:

"Congratulations mama. You made us so proud!!! Our @ThatoMosehle. You represented through and through like the absolute Queen that you are."

