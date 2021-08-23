Innocent Sadiki’s twin sister Millicent Mashile is expecting and the Skeem Saam actress claims it is pretty much her child too

Sharing pictures from the baby shower, Innocent humorously explained how even her husband wasn’t sure if it was them who are expecting

Fans let Innocent know how happy they are for her and her sister, some also expressed their confusion

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Another Skeem Saam actress is about to welcome a tiny blessing into the world. Innocent Sadiki recently revealed her twin sister’s pregnancy with snaps from her gorgeous baby shower.

Skeem Saam’s Innocent Sadiki is ready to welcome the newest family member, a baby she claims is hers. Image: @innosadiki

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media with pictures from the baby shower, Innocent made it known that she has a baby on the way by means of her sister, Millicent Mashile.

This will be Innocent and her sister’s ‘third baby’. Innocent already has two girls and her sister two boys, as reported by OkMzansi.

Here are some of the snaps:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Fans and fellow celebs found the situation quite special, and a little amusing. Twins definitely have a bond that not everyone can understand.

@naledi_rametse did not get who was actually pregnant, lol:

“Sthoko is the one pregnant? Yoh la confuse... so beautiful."

@mmatema_ had a little giggle:

“I trust him to ask that vele.”

@mnsinteriors does not know how people tell the difference:

“Please share the secret how do I differentiate between you and Mills.”

@dudutsobane congratulated Milli:

“Yepppppppppppiethe joy in my heart. Congratulations mommy ❤️”

Skeem Saam actress Pebetsi Matlaila slams weight critics

Skeem Saam actress Pebetsi Matlaila responded to criticism around her recent weight struggles as she recuperates on maternity leave following her pregnancy, reported Briefly News.

While spending quality time at home with her newborn baby, the actress, who plays Mokgadi on Mzansi's popular SABC 1 soap opera, took to social media where she shared a picture of her look two months ago.

In an accompanying message, Matlaila detailed that it took her nine months, the length of a normal full-term pregnancy, to put on the baby weight.

After setting the scene with this comment, the actress took a bite at detractors, stating she is not going to subject herself to the pressures of society which dictate that she loses weight right away.

Source: Briefly.co.za