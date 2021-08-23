Prince Harry Set to Drop a Book on Relations with Royal Family in 2022

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, is expected to drop a book to detail his relationship with the Royal Family in 2022

The embattled Prince Harry’s book will spill the beans on his family affairs and it is expected to ruffle major feathers

British media reports indicate that Harry’s book will give more on the broken ties with his family and that it will not look to mend or rebuild the relationship

Media reports suggest that Prince Harry is set to drop a bombshell as far as his relations with the Royal Family go. British media report that the embattled Prince is set to announce major details on his family affairs.

Back in July, Harry announced that he was due to release memories regarding intimate and heartfelt recollection of his life and times.

The DailyMail has it that the book will be publicised by Penguin Random House next year. The Duke of Sussex’s book will address the differences with his family.

Embattled Prince Harry is expected to release a book in 2022. Image:@Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

It is reported that the Duke has almost completed the final draft of the manuscript. The publication says Harry has allegedly teamed up with JR Moehringer, a Pulitzer Prize winner and ghostwriter who has written critically acclaimed memoirs for tennis player Andre Agassi and Nike co-founder Phil Knight.

Ann Gripper is quoted by the website, saying she recalls how the interview with United States broadcaster Oprah Winfrey blew up the bridges. She said:

“I remember one of our listeners saying the Oprah interview blew up the bridges. Given how hard he has been in what he has said since you can't imagine him growing back very far. You think [the memoir] will be more detailed, or expanding on [the Oprah interview], or justification on why he felt that way.

“So having burned bridges with the Oprah interview, this is going to drop a nuclear bomb on the remains. Maybe he doesn’t want to rebuild the relationship with his family. But on Oprah, it sounded like he did want to take some space, take some time, work out where he was and [eventually] rejoin that relationship.”

HarpersBazar has it that Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have contributed to aid efforts in Afghanistan and Haiti. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have partnered with several humanitarian organisations through their Archewell Foundation to provide aid relief to people in Afghanistan and Haiti.

Meghan's Dad slams Prince Harry: "Never asked for my daughter's hand in marriage"

Previously, Briefly News reported that Thomas Markle has accused Prince Harry of not asking for his daughter's hand in marriage. The 77-year-old was speaking during a tell-all interview with GB News.

Markle apparently blames Prince Harry for his rocky relationship with his daughter, the Duchess of Sussex, despite being caught colluding with paparazzi to stage pictures before the couple's wedding in 2018.

"I'm blaming Harry for this mostly,” he told GB News. “Harry has this saying: 'If you look at the paparazzi, you're done.' I'm surprised Harry never bothered to come and visit me or ask for my daughter's hand in marriage," he added.

Markle says he has not spoken to the couple since they called him from hospital back in 2018, Perth Now reports. Further opening up about his experiences with the young couple, Thomas claimed Meghan has "changed" since she met Harry.

Source: Briefly.co.za