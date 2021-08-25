Millicent Mashile reveals the inside details on the journey to conceiving her baby girl, it was not an easy ride

Speaking to a publication, Millicent explained that it took them a long time to conceive, however, she couldn’t feel more blessed

Millicent’s sister Innocent cannot wait to meet their new family member and feels like this baby is hers too

Mzansi lifestyle influencer Millicent Mashile feels extremely blessed to be pregnant as it was not an easy road.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Millicent revealed that they had been trying for over five years to have another baby and that it was an emotional rollercoaster.

Skeem Saam actress Innocent Sadiki, who is Millicent’s twin sister, has played a big part in her pregnancy. Having her sister by her side is something Millicent is extremely grateful for.

Even though it was not an easy journey to get to this point, Millicent cannot wait to meet her baby girl and feels extremely lucky to be becoming a momma again. Innocent told the publication that she is beaming for her sister and believes this baby is a true miracle.

“I’m really excited. This is something she really wanted for the longest time, for so many years. Her twins are turning 11 so it’s been quite a while. It feels like a miracle baby,” said Innocent.

