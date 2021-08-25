The South African social media space is delighted for another dedicated lawyer who was recently admitted to the Gauteng High Court

Identified as Mr Ramoroka, the new lawyer will display his skills as a legal practitioner at the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria

This beautiful story is detailed by Ali Masekela on Twitter and has attracted the attention of many social media users

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South Africans are delighted for a brilliant lawyer who recently got admitted to the Gauteng High Court as a legal practitioner. Identified as Mr Ramorokoa, his story is highlighted in an inspiring post on social media.

According to Ali Masekela, the new legal mind will be displaying his skills at the High Court division in Pretoria. Mzansi social media users are seriously inspired by this influential story of a man who showed dedication to reach for his dream.

It seems the new legal guru is based in Ivory Park, a township in the Midrand area under the City of Johannesburg. @JohnnyDeSpoiler wrote on Twitter:

“Congratulations Mr Ramoroka on your admission as a legal practitioner.”

South Africans are happy for a man who is employed at the Gauteng High Court. Image: @MasekelaAli/Twitter

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The post reads:

@MJ_Makoa said:

“Stuff that motivates me! Congratulations to Ta-Rocks.”

@PheeheK said:

“Ke Rams banna monna wa Ivory Park.”

@Chaka051 said:

“Congratulations.”

@Busani1008 said

“Congratulations.”

“Well done”: South Africans delighted for a lady who got a job at Gauteng High Court

In an influential story, Briefly News reported that another South African woman has been accepted as an attorney of the High Court of South Africa and is now celebrated on social media.

Vuyisile Nomzamo Jele is a new candidate attorney after graduating from UNISA. The stunning woman’s story was detailed by Varsity World on Facebook and she is a hit among many South Africans. The beautiful woman says she has now been accepted as a legal practitioner.

Briefly News looks at the reactions to the young woman’s inspiring post. She wrote on social media:

"Yesterday I got admitted as a Legal Practitioner of the High Court of South Africa, ladies and gentlemen, please meet your attorney. - Vuyisile Nomzamo Jele. Candidate Attorney. University of South Africa (UNISA).”

@Mpho Ndlovu said:

“Congratulations to the lovely young lady for the great work. Guys can someone please help me. I've been applying to institutions such as Wits and UJ for law but I got rejected by both saying my APS was low. What can I do in this regard?”

@ladym Ncwane said:

“Beauty with brains ~ Congratulations!! May God bless your journey.”

Source: Briefly.co.za