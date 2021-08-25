Sweet Little Girl Shares Favourite School Outifits, Clip Gets 2.6 Million Views

Two beautiful little girls have the internet buzzing after sharing a cool clip of themselves changing in and out of different outfits

The video is also an education on the beauty of all black women

Many social media users were left touched by the display of #BlackGirlMagic and headed to the comments section to react

Two adorable little girls have the internet buzzing after sharing a video of their favourite school outfits. In the video, the big sister pretends to be a teacher while her little sis dresses up in different school outfits.

These adorable girls have the internet buzzing with their viral dress-up video. Image: @smithnation/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The adorable pair mouth the words to their own original rap song which celebrates the beauty of all black women. At the end of the clip, they take out a bunch of books about exceptional black women included Oprah Winfrey and Madame C.J Walker.

Heading online, @1sweetlibra first shared the clip and simply captioned it with a bunch of brown hearts.

Many local women were touched by the clip. One woman even remarked that she might have grown into a more confident lady had she seen a video like this one as a child.

Check out some of the other heartfelt reactions below:

EntGRCSolutions said:

"A-w-e-s-o-m-e. Whoever made these beautiful girls deserves a great deal of credit."

@migikun12 said:

"THEY’RE SO ADORABLE."

@mvllibu said;

"Busy crying because if I had seen this at their age I’d be a whole different me."

@bluemiiints said:

"Awwwwwwww dem babies!"

@SheOwnsARainbow said:

"They are the moment!"

@ema_Therm said:

"How tf all this cuteness fit into a 48-second video?!"

Source: Briefly.co.za