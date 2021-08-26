Cassper Nyovest tore into social media users who threw shade at him over the state of Mzansi’s hip hop scene

Responding to a few posts, Cassper made it clear that his absence speaks volumes and that his legacy does not lie

Cassper ended the discussion by spitting some facts which speak to his success as a rapper in Mzansi

Cassper Nyovest is tired of people talking smack about him and then trying to hype him when they need him. Cass has drawn the line with the shade-throwing, shame.

Cassper Nyovest is currently on tour promoting his career as an Amapiano artist and pushing the culture. Image: @casspernyovest.

Seeing some social media users calling him back to the hip hop scene, Cassper took the opportunity to highlight how everyone told him to go when he dabbled in Amapiano, but now they crying?

Cassper posted:

“I thought they said I was trash mos. Kante what's good?”

Another social media user claimed Cassper can’t rap. Cassper sarcastically responded, pointing out the state of Mzansi’s hip hop game since he has been gone, reported ZAlebs.

Cassper feels if the hip hop scene is allegedly doing so well without him, then why are people calling him back? Cass got a good laugh out of this post!

Cassper responded:

“Exactly!!! So le shapo mos. That's why SA hip hop doing soooooo well without me. Flourishing!!!! Kwaaaaa!”

Lastly, Cassper silenced every hater by making it clear that he is it, even if they do not want to believe it.

Cassper laid it on thick:

