Joburg Moms Want Answers From Hospital on How Babies Got Swapped at Birth

Thelle Mogoerane Hospital in Volsoorus has admitted to accidentally switching babies at birth on Monday

Nurses failed to place name tags on the boys after they were born and do not know which child belongs to which mom

The new moms from Johannesburg say that they will not be discharged with their newborns until a DNA test is conducted

JOHANNESBURG - Two new moms who gave birth at Thelle Mogoerane Hospital in Volsoorus, Johannesburg have been left frustrated and confused after their newborns were switched at the hospital's maternity wards.

The mothers have been demanding answers from the hospital as to what exactly happened according to a report by EWN. The publication states that after the moms gave birth to boys in the same ward, the hospital nurses did not place name tags on the babies.

The birth has their sons have left two moms disheartened after the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital switched their babies at birth. Image: Sean Gallup

The mothers have asked the hospital for DNA tests to solve the mistake that was made by the hospital before they can be discharged and take their babies home.

Thembi Morapula says she was transferred to the hospital from a clinic nearby the hospital in Thokhoza. She indicated that after giving birth she was transferred to a different ward to rest.

When it was time to officially meet her son, nurses informed her that a mistake was made that the hospital may have mixed up her child with someone else's child. She was, however, assured that her baby was well and alive, according to Opera News.

The Gauteng Health Department has stated that they would launch investigations into what happened.

