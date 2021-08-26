Orlando Pirates Announce 2 New African Signings to Bolster Their Squad

Orlando Pirates are getting serious about the season and have bolstered their squad with two new crucial signings

The signings they made are Kwame Peprah and Olisah Ndah who come from Ghana and Nigeria respectively

Pirates fans are hoping that these players will actually get a chance to make an impact and not sit on the bench

Orlando Pirates have added two foreign players to their roster: Nigerian centre-back Olisah Ndah and Ghanaian forward Kwame Peprah. They will be hoping that these saucy ballers can bring the energy that's missing back.

Orlando Pirates have made new signings in African footballers Kwame Peprah and Olisah Ndah. Image: @peprah305, @olisandah6

The signing of Peprah, 20, who scored 12 goals in 29 games for King Faisal last season as they finished 16th in the 18-team Ghanaian Premier League, is said to be worth R2.3 million according to SowetanLIVE.

Ndah, a 23-year-old central defender, joined Bucs on trial shortly after helping Akwa United win their first Nigeria Professional Football League title in May. The Nigerian has two Super Eagles caps, while Peprah has yet to earn a senior national team cap.

Peprah scored 12 goals and had 10 assists in 29 appearances last season, according to the Pirates website as quoted by KickOff.

"We are proud to announce the signings of Olisah and Kwame. I would like to personally thank both Akwa United and King Faisal Football Club for the professional manner that they handled these transactions," said Floyd Mbele, the club administrator.

Fans also reacted to the signings on social media. Take a look at the reactions below:

@Nkosi_Dlamini_ said:

"Tyson can finally join the Springboks and live his childhood dream."

@mlusique_ayama commented:

"The tendency of signing top foreign international players and not play them must stop.These are good players who need to be given a fair chance."

@PhilaJMadondo said:

"A complete waste of time, knowing Pirates - you buy foreign players and you bench them. Then they leave within 2 seasons."

Josef Zinnbauer drags Orlando Pirates for lack of development

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Josef Zinnbauer has finally spoken out for the first time since resigning as head coach of the Orlando Pirates last week. Although it was a bit of a rocky ride, he said he enjoyed it. Zinnbauer stated he loved his time with the Buccaneers.

However, he admits that the Pirates players under his supervision lacked "basic football skills."

"I enjoyed my time as an Orlando Pirates coach, but players there lack development, basic skills. Especially the defenders, even a 17-year-old European defender can do much better than some 30 years old PSL defenders," said Zinnbauer according to Goal.

