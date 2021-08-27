Cheslin Kobe Is About to Get a Huge R17.5m Pay Increase for His Hard Work

Springboks player Cheslin Kolbe's club career is blowing up and he has bagged a transfer to a big team called Toulon

With the transfer, Kolbe will be getting paid around R17.5 million per year, which is amazing for his hard work

The 27-year-old rugby player is making waves and is even considered the best rugby player in the world currently

Cheslin Kolbe is the best rugby player in the world, and his professional playing contract now reflects his status as the sport's most popular performer.

Kolbe will go from Toulouse to Toulon for an estimated R20 million per year after he returns from Springbok duty. His new club contract puts him in the company of Handre Pollard and Charles Piutau as the world's highest-paid rugby players.

Cheslin Kobe is levelling up and is about to get a handsome paycheque for his efforts. Image: Catherine Steenkeste

Toulon president Bernard Lemaitre told the Toulon daily newspaper Var-Matin that the club had agreed to pay R35 million rand for Kolbe's final two years of his contract according to Keo.

News24 reports that in his fourth season with Toulouse, Kolbe won the French Top 14 and the Champions Cup. During the 2020/21 season, the 2016 Olympic bronze medalist scored nine tries in 23 games.

Kolbe will join Springbok Eben Etzebeth at Toulon, which has a long history of success with South African players. South African-born Irish international Quinn Roux and South African-born Scottish international Cornell du Preez are already at the club.

“Today, my family and I are very happy to join Rugby Club Toulonnais and its entire community. This is a new chapter in my career that I approach with a lot of passion and commitment," said Kolbe about the move.

“I look forward to making my contribution to helping my new teammates win trophies, building on the incredible history and tradition of this iconic club."

Mzansi stans Cheslin Kolbe hard

Briefly News previously reported that Cheslin Kolbe did the impossible during the British & Irish Lions series, he broke through two tackles and avoided being caught before taking the ball over the try line giving plenty of rugby fans goosebumps.

South Africans were so impressed with his performance they could not stop talking about the amazing try. The match was punctuated by powerful individual performances with Monré Steyn's magic boot securing victory.

The Springboks shared Colbe's try on Facebook and social media users showed the winger some love.

