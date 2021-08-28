The United States has responded to the deadly terror attack outside Kabul airport with a drone strike

The target of the attack was a member of the Islamic State (IS-K) who was killed by a Reaper drone

The deadly suicide bomb attacks resulted 90 Afghans and 13 US soldiers losing their lives

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The United States has acted swiftly following the deadly terror attack outside Kabul airport.

The US military launched a drone attack against the Islamic State, also known as IS-K, in Afghanistan.

The attack was in response to 13 US troops who tragically lost their lives when two suicide bombers struck crowds outside the airport, 90 Afghans were killed in the attack.

The US launched an attack using a Reaper drone in Afghanistan. Photo credit: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The SABC reported that the drone strike took place in Nangarhar province, which lies east of Kabul.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Capt Bill Urban of Central Command said that the target of the drone had been killed and reports indicate that no civilians were injured according to the BBC.

A Reaper drone was used in the operation which targeted the IS-K member while he was driving in a car. The target and another IS-K member was killed in the attack that was launched from the Middle East.

Biden speaks following terror attack outside Kabul airport

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the international intelligence community had learned that an attack on Kabul airport was highly likely and had instructed foreign nationals seeking to leave Afghanistan to stay away from the airport.

The reports had been correct and on Thursday two suicide bombers struck outside the airport killing 60 Afghans and 12 US soldiers; 140 Afghans were wounded in the attack.

US President Joe Biden spoke to the nation and promised that the US military would do everything in its power to protect its forces and get US citizens back home.

Biden also promised that those responsible for the attack would face the wrath of the US military according to ABC News.

Taliban hold first press conference since take-over, reveal plans for Afghan women

After seizing power in Afghanistan just days ago, the Taliban has declared an amnesty in the country and vowed to uphold women’s rights on Tuesday.

This comes after the insurgents stormed across the country, capturing all major cities in a matter of days, as opposing US-trained security forces were swept away, per a DispatchLIVE report.

In a landmark news conference on Tuesday in front of local and international journalists in the country's capital, Kabul, the militant group offered many assurances to Afghan citizens and the world.

Source: Briefly.co.za