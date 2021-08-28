Haibo: Siya Kolisi scared of needles, hilarious video of him getting the jab

Siya Kolisi is not afraid of much in this world but he is scared of needles, he shared a hilarious video of himself getting vaccinated

He winced as the needle pierced his arm and had a worried look on his face moments before the jab

He pretended to faint after the experience and took the opportunity to encourage people to get vaccinated

Springbok Skipper Siya Kolisi is a big, strong rugby player who charges headfirst into danger. However, the Springbok captain is afraid of needles.

He overcame his fear and got himself vaccinated in a hilarious video which he shared on his Instagram account.

Kolisi looks visibly scared as the health care worker prepares his arm and winces as the needle pierces his arm.

He has some fun with the elderly lady helping him by pretending to faint. He captioned the video with a message urging people to get vaccinated.

Social media users react to the big, brave rugby player who is afraid of needles

sibusisoemabuza:

"We all have to go through that and we will defeat covid by so doing. I already had my two Pfizer jabs❤️."

kerrytowns222:

"Siya we love you... Love your energy and how you put smiles on faces and much much more❤️."

vararandamase:

"Leading from the front Captain. Vaccination in our lifetime."

claireegbers:

"I love love love this! As a paediatrician, I have been trying to make my voice loud but this is amazing! Thank you so much for using your platform to encourage people to vaccinate! P.s I also don’t like needles ."

Rachel Kolisi goes live while getting vaccinated, SA has questions: #Covid19

Rachel Kolisi headed online this week to share her experience with the Covid-19 vaccine. The mom of two and sports enthusiasts took to Instagram live and walked her many followers through the whole process.

Her brother and friend also featured in the video, having received their vaccinations just moments before.

Kolisi shared the lengthy clip with this encouraging caption:

"I did a live video to try share as much info as possible, popped in at the pharmacy this morning to get my vaccination. Feeling excited, proud and grateful to have it done!"

