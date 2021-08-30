The South African Communist Party is the latest political organisation in support of a Universal Basic Income grant in South Africa

The party's secretary-general Blade Nzimande says the grant would help boost the country's economy

Nzimande further stated that the R350 Social Relief of Distress grant can be used as the starting point for the universal Basic Income Grant

JOHANNESBURG - Secretary-general of the South African Communist Party Blade Nzimande says the country's staggering unemployment rate is indicative of the need for an economic stimulus in the form of a basic income grant.

Speaking at a media briefing over the weekend, Nzimande stated that the organisation is in support of civil society groups and NGOs for a universal basic income grant, according to a report by SABC News.

Blade Nzimande says the R350 Social Relief of Distress Grant can be the starting point of the universal basic income grant.

He further stated that the R350 Social Relief of Distress Grant can be the preliminary start for the universal basic income grant, adding that the grant would be geared towards individuals that are unemployed or do not earn an income that is feasible for basic survival.

"The unemployed and underemployed poor who will be the major beneficiaries of the Universal Basic Income Grant," stated Nzimande.

Nzimande added that in order to bypass extreme administration costs, the basic income grant needs to be universal, adding that the grant would contribute to South Africa's economy as well, according to IOL.

He stated that beneficiaries of the grant would be spending their funds on the food sector as well as other basic necessity sectors.

Poverty and Inequality Institute pushes for an increased basic income grant

Briefly News previously reported that the Poverty and Inequality Institute actively expressed the necessity of a basic income grant valued at R1 268 per month.

Last month, Stats SA released an updated Quarterly Labour Force Survey for the first quarter of 2021. The report shows an increase in the number of unemployed people in South Africa to an all-time high of 32.6%.

The report indicates that the amount of unemployed people has increased by 28 000, bringing the amount close to 7.2 million South Africans.

President Cyril Ramaphosa stated that the government is considering whether or not implementing the grant is practical, according to CapeTalk. The unemployment rate according to the expanded definition increased to 43.2% in the first quarter.

