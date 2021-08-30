Prince Kaybee Mocks Busiswa for Being in Strange Music Video: "What Did I Watch"

Prince Kaybee has mocked Busiswa for featuring in a bizarre music video by a Nigerian artist, Naira Marley

The award-winning musician retweeted the music video and laughed out loud at the Mzansi singer for being part of the strange song

Kaybee's followers took to his timeline and questioned why Busiswa greed to feature in the video with sexual undertones

Prince Kaybee has mocked Busiswa for featuring in an unusual music video by a Nigerian artist. The award-winning musician took to social media to share a clip of the strange video which has numeours sexual undertones.

The Hosh hitmaker and Busiswa once gave Mzansi the biggest hit, Banomoya, but their relationship went south when Busiswa defended DJ Maphorisa against Prince Kaybee a while back.

Prince Kaybee has mocked Busiswa for being in a strange music video. Image: @princekaybee_sa, @busiswaah

Source: Instagram

Kaybee took to Twitter and laughed out loud at the video. The star reacted to the music video of Naira Marley's song Coming with a number of laughing emojis, according to ZAlebs. Many of Kaybee's fans questioned why Busiswa agreed to be part of the video. Check out some of their comments below:

@e_phela said:

"Busiswa agreed to be part of this sh*t?"

@i_am_nashdee commented:

"Ain't no way this is real."

@Melliolita wrote:

"What did I watch!!!"

@Batha_August said:

"To even think that she once sang the biggest song in the country with you."

@ZJBsuper commented:

"This really is funny, hebanna."

@ROADSDSG added:

"This nonsense should never make it to Channel O. I don't have answers to my son."

Prince Kaybee says no to working with Busiswa after her posts

In related news, Briefly News reported that Prince Kaybee revealed that he is no longer interested in working with Mzansi musician Busiswa again. The two stars kept Mzansi on the dance floor with their smash hit Banomoya in 2018 but Kaybee is no longer keen to work with Busiswa.

A tweep recently suggested that Busiswa was the only thing missing on a beat that Kaybee had shared on social media as part of his #PrinceKaybeeProducerChallenge.

The award-winning music producer was quick to switch off his beat after Busiswa's name was mentioned. Kaybee replied to the tweep with a huge "NAH".

Another tweep quickly asked Kaybee if he has a good relationship with the SBWL hitmaker. Kaybee, who has been beefing with a lot of Mzansi celebs on the micro-blogging app, said he "isn't sure".

"I’m not sure, I saw her tweets the other day though."

Source: Briefly.co.za