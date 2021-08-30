Suspect Arrested in Connection With Unrest Trends After Bail Hearing

Zamaswazi Zinhle Majozi was granted bail on Monday after being arrested over the weekend in connection with the recent violent protests

She has been accused of using her social media account to incite violence which escalated the violent protests

Social media users had the hashtag SphithiphithiEvaluator trending after news broke that she was granted bail

Zamaswazi Zinhle Majozi, the woman behind the social media account @_Africansoil has been granted bail.

She had allegedly used her social media platform to incite violence that escalated the violent protests recently.

The 36-year-old was granted R3 000 bail. Social media has been buzzing with the hashtag #SphithiphithiEvaluator, in reference to Majozi.

Brookside Mall was badly damaged in Pietermartizburg during the violent protests. Photo credit: @Imitsanyelo We Fashion Front

She had been accused of inciting violence that led to Brookside Mall being badly damaged.

Briefly News gathered some of the reactions from social media users.

@MangopeProject:

"The arrest of #SphithiphithiEvaluator has nothing to do with Cyril Ramaphosa. We now have working government organs. RETs guys won't understand this because under Zuma everything was going through him which was actually dictatorship but what can we say. We are living in a time of fakes."

@dsephelle:

"No more freedom of speech under this dictatorship government #SphithiphithiEvaluator."

@AwaitedOne1:

"This useless government can't arrest murderers and highjackers then they think it's an achievement to arrest people for social media posts."

@BLFmember:

"The Arrest of #SphithiphithiEvaluator shows that we are under a Dictatorship!!"

More arrests made in connection with violent protests and looting

The Hawks have arrested a 35-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman in connection to the recent violent protests that swept across South Africa.

Authorities worked together in a joint operation to make the arrests. The 35-year-old was arrested in KwaZulu-Natal. He had allegedly promoted unrest in Pietermaritzburg which resulted in violent looting at the Brookside Mall. In the subsequent chaos, the entire shopping centre was destroyed.

The 36-year-old was arrested in Gauteng. She used the social media handle Sphithiphithi Evaluator (@_African Soil). She had 59 900 followers according to SABC News.

She is a staunch supporter of former president Jacob Zuma and regularly posts content related the Zuma's arrest. eNCA reported that the suspects will appear in court next week.

Fees Must Fall activist turned alleged unrest instigator appears in court, 'ready to die for Zuma'

An alleged instigator of the recent riots who was the face of the #FeesMustFall movement that made waves across Universities in South Africa in recent years has appeared in court.

Bonginkosi Khanyile, 31, cut a confident figure in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Thursday, maintaining that his detention will not hinder his fight for former president Jacob Zuma to be released.

Source: Briefly.co.za