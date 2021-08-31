KwaZulu Natal Community Rocked After Killing of Well Known South Coast Couple

The murders of a well-known couple in the resort area of Umtentweni on the South Coast of KwaZulu-Natal has rocked the community

Murray and Julie Ross were allegedly killed in their home, which the perpetrators then ransacked

An investigation is underway after the Port Shepstone police station opened a double-murder and house robbery docket

The resort area of Umtentweni on the South Coast of KwaZulu-Natal has been rocked by the murders of a well-known couple.

Murray and Julie Ross were allegedly killed in their home, according to TimesLIVE. The police were notified of the double-murder after midday on Saturday.

Captain Nqobile Gwala said the couple was viciously attacked in their home, which the perpetrators also allegedly ransacked. Both Muray and Julie suffered extensive injuries to their heads and necks.

“On arrival, police found the bodies of a 67-year-old man and 60-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds to their heads and necks.

"The house had been ransacked, and forced entry was used to gain access," said Gwala, who added that the Port Shepstone police were investigating the case.

“Charges of murder and house robbery were opened at the Port Shepstone police station for investigation.”

Loss of long-time residents devasting to community

As long-time residents who formed part of many clubs and organisations in the area, the couple was described as pillars on the South Coast, IOL reported.

“It is with the most sadness in my heart that I write these few words to you all. I was away this last weekend playing in the yearly Nomads game in Underberg," said chairperson of the Port Shepstone Country Club Ryan Ringo.

"I was informed [that] we had tragically lost two of our members to a brutal attack in their home. They were pillars in our community as well as fundamental in the club and its survival.

"I have not had the words to express my feelings and am still battling to find them," added a devastated Ringo.

