South Africans are feeling sympathy for ex-Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni, who says he is losing loved ones because of Covid-19

Mboweni says it pains him to see his loved ones hospitalised or pass away because of the raging Covid-19 pandemic

The veteran politician is also urging many people in Mzansi to observe the regulations set up to curb the spread of the virus

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Former Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni has penned a heartbreaking piece on social media, saying it hurts to lose people he loves because of the raging Covid-19 pandemic. The former cabinet minister also urges people to observe the regulations as far as the pandemic is concerned.

Mboweni stepped down from his ministerial position last month but remains active on social media platforms, especially on Twitter.

The veteran politician says he is helpless because almost every day, there’s someone in his life who is hospitalised or dies because of the pandemic. He wrote on Twitter:

“Almost every day, someone I know is either hospitalised or dead due to Covid-19. It is terrible, painful and one just feels helpless. Please let us observe basic non-pharmaceutical protocols: social distancing, wear masks, wash hands and sanitise. And steaming. Steaming helps a lot!”

Former Finance minister Tito Mboweni has shared a sad piece. Image: @Jaco Marais/Die Burger/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The post reads:

@Kate4704 said:

“Steaming might be good for congestion, but it won't help you in nearly the same way as a vaccine might.”

@TRRJane said:

“The vaccines are not poisonous. It's weak genetic make-up that's the problem.”

@MolokoDR said:

“Basics of Control of Communicable Diseases is key to victory against any epidemic including Covid-19. Vietnam and China won. Infection control through social distancing, hand washing, sanitation and mask plus vaccination is necessary to support measures. Stop Covid-19. Normalise!”

@Mageba_Sthembz said:

“I’m recovering from Covid. This thing is no joke.”

@Deestroyer10 said:

“Sorry for your loss... But be honest, Covid-19 is here to stay forever with us, we can't live like this forever.”

@MalakeQueen said:

“Gosh my condolences Sir, the streets are littered with people without observing the Covid protocols. Parties, funerals and gatherings on every corner yet no interest in vaccinations. It is a sad state of affairs.”

Mboweni living peacefully after stepping down shows off cooking skills

In a previous post, Briefly News reported that former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is certainly not letting the news of his retirement get him down.

The highly spirited home-cook recently shared a few snaps of the lovely meal he'd prepared as a final end to his time in office. Heading online, @tito_mboweni shared pics of the scrumptious looking meal. "This is how it ended! Beautiful!!" he enthusiastically captioned the post.

Trading in his infamous pilchard recipe for a tin of sardines, the politician paired the fish beautifully with some lemon and garlic. The beautiful meal also featured a homemade stew.

Source: Briefly.co.za