“The Accuracy”: Lady Posts Hilarious Pics She Sends Mom in Law, SA in Stitches

A local woman has social media users in stitches after sharing a few of the silly pictures she'd sent her mom-in-law

The young lady seems to want to make a good impression, causing her to lie about what she's actually up to

Mzansi headed to the comments section sharing their comical reactions to the super relatable post

A local woman has the internet laughing after sharing some seriously funny snaps on the timeline. It seems the young lady wants to make a good impression on her mother-in-law and really wanted to look like the ultimate 'good girl'.

This lady has social media users laughing after sharing snaps of the questionable images she sends her mom-in-law. Images: @shiluvankuna/Twitter

, @shiluvankuna humorously captioned her post:

"When a mother in law asks for my pictures."

The four pictures feature the stereotypically 'good makoti' in her doek and apron. She can be seen washing the dishes, turning her nose up at the prospect of drinking alcohol or wearing wigs, and reading her Bible diligently.

The hilarious snaps had Mzansi in absolute stitches. Many could relate to the young lady's deep desire to make a good impression on the in-laws, so much so that we find ourselves tangled in some pretty comical lies.

Check out some of the reactions to the hilarious post below:

@Zima_B_Nkosi said:

"Lmao. The accuracy."

@OlamideNike2 said:

"Hahaha abi ohh mommy I'm hardworking."

@jndabandaba said:

"My mother would advise me to leave same time cos there ain't no fun in that relationship, I'll automatically be retired before I even start working."

@Sir_Brize said:

"It's how you bend the head in rejection for me!!!!"

@inch6_5 said:

"LMAO for me it's fourth frame. Serious and focusing on that verse."

@Bus1sa said:

"But why do you have a hookah and flying fish in your apartment?"

Woman gushes over amazing mom in law: "I'm so grateful," Mzansi touched

In more relationship news, Briefly News previously reported that a Mzansi woman could not help but take to social media to gush over the amazing mother-in-law she has been blessed with, leaving many feeling a touch green with envy.

The Twitter user, @iviwe_mcobothi waxed lyrical about the amazing person she has the honour of calling her second mother, describing in a series of tweets the small things she does that have had a massive impact on her.

@iviwe-mcobothi made sure to inspire her followers on the microblogging app by telling them that she wishes to give her wonderful mother-in-law everything her heart desires.

The thread read:

"My son and I were woken up with breakfast by my mother-in-law. To be honest, I’m so grateful to have such an amazing second mother. She literally treats me like her own daughter. Ngaske ndimnike yonke into ayifunayo ebomini (I wish to give her everything she needs in life).

"Last night she washed the dishes for me so that I could dish up for everyone. It’s the little things. She is so kind man, I can’t explain it. Bless her heart."

Not surprisingly, the tweet received mad love as more than 2 000 like-minded folks made a point of hitting the like button.

Others rushed to the comments section to share some messages of goodwill. Feeling inspired too, Briefly News went down the comments to offer up a few of the most touching to readers.

Inspired Saffas share their admiration

@LeratoMobez said:

"Please invite me? Such mothers should be celebrated, they are a rare breed."

@Mandy38435045 wrote:

"Blessings to you and her my love, your mother in law sounds like an angel straight from heaven, may she have a long life."

@SiweShasha added:

"Your tweets about your marriage give me hope."

@LindaNcubeNkomo commented:

"You are truly blessed. Don’t stop thanking God for her."

@Sleeh_s noted:

"No surprise there since she raised a whole king. You are truly blessed sisi."

@sneh_khuzzy mentioned:

"It’s so heartwarming to read this. This narrative!"

