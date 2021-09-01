Woman Resigns After Not Getting Paid, Shares the Struggles of Entrepreneurship

A local woman has headed online to share her many struggles with the working world

The young lady resigned from her previous job after not getting paid, only to face even more demanding challenges in the world of entrepreneurship

Today, the businesswoman shares that not over-sharing her ideas is the biggest secret to her newfound career success

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A local woman has headed online to detail the many struggles which she experienced not only with #employedlife, but the challenges she came to face as a new business owner.

This lovely lady started her own clothing business after not getting paid at her old job. Images: @moshibudi_/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, @moshibudi_ says she endured not getting paid at her old job for exactly two months. Soon, the young lady realised she'd have to make ends meet on her own terms and left her shady employer.

"26th March 2020 my ex boss said, “Ofentse I don’t think I can pay you, last in, first out. If it happens that I can’t pay you, how will you pay your rent?” I told her, that’s up to God, He will make a way," she captioned one post in part.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The young lady says she shared her plans to start a small business with her roommate who was completely unsupportive. Instead, the roommate encouraged her to start selling 'bums' for extra cash and even went behind her friend's back to plan a small business of her own.

"When I started my business she never supported me, she always said I’m gonna buy, instead she wanted to start hers with my help. Things changed for the worst! We’d go weeks without speaking, our friendship ended."

Soon, Ofentse's business was up and running. However, a business partner of hers had been sneaking around, stealing the company's clients. Ofentse knew she could not trust this friend any more and learnt a big lesson about divulging all her plans, which others would definitely steal.

"I worked with a girl who sewed for me using mom’s machinery. She tried taking over my business, approached my clients on socials, I cut her off. She kept my fabrics, mom’s machines & has a whole website with my pictures. I’ve been through a lot in a year but God anointed me."

Ofentse adds that her biggest mistake was sharing all her plans with the young lady. Today she's learnt to work hard for what she wants, give people some time to earn her trust and has definitely stopped over-sharing her ideas.

"Lost my job when I couldn't walk": Grateful man finds job after months looking

In more inspiring news about working people overcoming adversity, Briefly News previously reported that a young Nigerian man, Eromosele Ebojie, has taken to LinkedIn to announce that after several months of trying to get a job, he had an offer with KPMG.

In a LinkedIn post on Friday, August 20, the man said that since he fell sick more than eight months ago and it affected his mobility, he has been searching for a job.

Many people were thrilled by his story.

Eromosele got several rejections

He said that his former work had to let him go on health grounds. Afterwards, three companies rejected him because they reasoned he was physically unfit. Narrating his ordeal, he revealed that a company’s once HR told him:

“You should be sleeping, we don’t want your type here (referring to my current walking impediment). You won’t give a good look to our business.”

Keep pushing, you will succeed

Two months ago, a company did not allow him to proceed to the next stage of physical assessment despite the fact that he was more qualified than most.

His new job at KPMG gives him the opportunity to work remotely and report to the office occasionally. Eromosele, therefore, advised people to keep pushing hard at their goal irrespective of trials.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions to his posts below:

Kako Johnson Mavalla said:

"Congratulations sir. God is good! I know you will once again smash it!"

King-Akanimo Nkundu said:

"I salute your courage Eromosele Ebojie. May God show you mercy, heal and totally restore you."

Ikechukwu Enekwe said:

"Congratulations bro. This is great news. I saw you few minutes ago on the second floor. Wish you all the best in your time with the firm."

Ayodele Soyinka said:

"Welcome to KPMG! We are all different and in that lies our strength."

Source: Briefly.co.za