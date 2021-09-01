RIP: The Mahotella Queens Original Member Nobesuthu Mbadu Passes Away

Mzansi veteran singer Nobesuthu Mbadu has passed on in hospital due to kidney failure

The musician, who is one of the original members of The Mahotella Queens, was being treated at the Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital when she succumbed to her sickness

The legendary singer joined the Mbaqanga singing trio in 1964 when she was only aged 19, according to her family spokesperson

The Mahotella Queens original member Nobesuthu Mbadu has passed away. The veteran singer's family confirmed the news via a statement late on Tuesday, 31 August.

The Mbaqanga musician succumbed to kidney failure at the Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital in Vosloorus, Gauteng. According to TshisaLIVE, family spokesperson Vanessa Tloubatla said in a statement:

"Her family and colleagues are devastated and ask that you allow them the space and time to mourn this amazing queen peacefully and respectfully."

As one of the original members of the trio, Nobesuthu joined the group of singers in 1964 at only the age of 19.

